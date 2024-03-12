With CAA Implemented, Fear Grows Among Shershahbadia Muslims Of Bengal, Jharkhand And Bihar

It is noteworthy that protests against the CAA have continued across the country since 2019. As soon as the notification for the CAA was announced, another wave of protests against it renewed. Trinamool Congress's national president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that it is BJP's election propaganda, and they will oppose it. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why it took the Modi government four years and three months to notify the rules for the CAA, passed by Parliament in December 2019. He said that it appears that the government timed it strategically around elections. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has labelled it divisive and targeting Muslims. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav have portrayed it as BJP's election campaign and an attempt to divert from real issues.