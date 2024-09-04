Will This Indian Eye Drop Remove Reading Glasses? DGCI Nod To Entod Pharma's 'PresVu'

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI)
Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave Entod Pharmaceuticals an approval to market its eye drops for the treatment of presbyopia, a possible major breakthrough in treating poor eyesight and eventually limit dependency on reading glasses.
Entod Pharmaceuticals, a Mumbai-based drugmaker, said on Tuesday it has received a final approval for PresVu eye drops and plans to introduce it in the domestic market in the first week of October.
Will PresVu Help Remove Reading Glasses?
PresVu is being marketed as the first eye drop in India specifically developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40.
"This DCGI approval is a major step forward in our mission to transform eye care in India. PresVu is more than just a product; it's a solution that stands to improve the lives of millions by offering them greater visual independence," news agency PTI quoted Entod Pharmaceuticals CEO Nikkhil K Masurkar as saying.
According to industry estimates, 1.09-1.8 billion individuals globally are affected by presbyopia, a condition which occurs as a natural consequence of ageing when the eye's ability to focus diminishes, leading to difficulty in focussing on close objects.
Asked about the company's future plans, Masurkar said the focus will be to cater to demand in domestic and emerging markets like Africa and South East Asia.
He noted that the Entod aims to innovate products in India and then out licence them in the US market, where the company currently does not have a presence.
The approval of DGCI follows an earlier recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).