Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Will Study Bill For Unification Of Delhi’s Municipal Corporations In Parliament: Arvind Kejriwal

A bill to merge the three Delhi municipal corporations into a single entity was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 3:52 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said they will study the Bill that has been introduced in Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations and if the need arises, they will challenge it in court.

He was speaking at a press conference after his deputy Manish Sisodia presented the Delhi Budget.

Currently, the three corporations in Delhi -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- have 272 wards. While the North and South corporations have 104 wards each, the East corporation has 64.

A bill to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital into a single entity was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday amid Opposition claims that the move was beyond the legislative competence of Parliament.

It also proposes to reduce the number of wards from 272 to 250.

"The MCD Bill has been brought only to delay the elections. What is the logic of reducing the number of wards. We will study the Bill and will challenge it in the court if need be," the chief minister said.(With PTI inputs)
 

