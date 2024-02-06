Will Repeal PMLA, Enact Better Law If Cong Returns To Power: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is being "completely misused" to target opposition leaders and if his party returns to power, it would repeal the law to enact a better legislation.

The former Union finance minister also said that the law was not the "UPA's baby" as it was passed during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and only notified under the Manmohan Singh regime after pressure was mounted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).