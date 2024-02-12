Why Has Karnataka Called Out Modi Government For Financial Mistreatment?

Karnataka's woes

According to Siddaramaiah and fellow legislators, the devolution of tax and other funds which the Centre owes to the state has made it difficult for the Congress-led state government to implement necessary drought relief measures in several areas of the states alongside the Centre withholding permission for irrigation and potable water-related projects in the state.

As pointed out by the CM, Karnataka is number two as far as tax collection is concerned, with Maharashtra taking the first position. “This year Karnataka is contributing more than Rs 4.30 lakh crores as tax. For every Rs 100 as tax that we are giving to the Government, we are only getting Rs 12-13 back, that is our share,” Siddaramaiah said.

In an impassioned speech, he further emphasised on the divide by pointing out that the UP gets more than 2 lakh crore in comparision to Karnataka’s 44,000 crores. “A movement is being made to protect the interest of Karnataka. The central government is unfair in tax distribution. Rs 1.87 lakh crore that should have come to Karnataka in five or six years has not come,” he added, talking about the need of the protest.

Highlighting the cohesion of the South and how it stands as the primary roadblock to a BJP clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections, the protest comes as a defining statement. Congress MP DK Suresh has reignited the issue of South treating itself as a different entity - pointing out the spate of problems that the non-BJP ruled states are having to face with, on a regular basis with clear discrimination in the forefront. “How much are we getting back? If it is not addressed in the 16th Finance Commission, then people of South India have to raise their voice, said Suresh.