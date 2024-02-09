Why Haldwani Is Burning: Earlier Evictions To Demolition Of 'Illegal' Madrasa And Mosque

The DM further explained that the building which sparked the violence in the area was not registered as a religious structure but some called it Madrasa. She said, "It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structures or have been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa."

She then continued to say that a legal process to remove encroachment was conducted in many areas and similarly it was done here as well. She said, "We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets."

"Our teams and resources moved and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully."

Speaking about how the violence began, Singh described, "..Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked our municipal cooperation team..."