Home National

Who Will Come To Invest In UP From Abroad, Asks Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday asked who would invest in Uttar Pradesh when even Indian industrialists are not coming. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Who Will Come To Invest In UP From Abroad, Asks Akhilesh

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 9:11 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asked who will come from abroad to invest in Uttar Pradesh when even industrialists from India are not visiting the state. 

The statement was aimed at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023).

"In the last five years, many investor meets have been organised but their result has been nil. People are asking when industrialists from our country are not coming to UP, then who will think to come here to invest from abroad," he said in a statement issued here.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government will organise UPGIS-2023 from February 10 to 12, 2023 to make Uttar Pradesh the "most preferred investment destination" and a trillion-dollar economy. 

The chief minister along with his deputy chief ministers and other ministers is likely to visit abroad to attract investors.

"The attempt is to mislead people," Yadav said, adding by showing them dreams of investment.

He said these foreign trips are a way to avoid facing the problems of the masses for a few days, adding that people have now understood the reality of the BJP government.

Yadav said besides BJP ministers, over two dozen IAS officers of the state will be visiting 20 countries incurring huge expenses and there is no guarantee of getting any return in terms of investments.

"Is this not the conspiracy to destroy the trade of UP," he said adding that in the BJP regime, no investment has been made.

They have only taken credit for the works done by the SP government, Yadav said.

"It would have been better if the BJP government had followed RSS's agenda by promoting 'swadeshi' instead of visiting foreign countries," he said.

"The state government is taking the Cabinet on a foreign trip to hide its falling reputation," he said, adding that in such a situation, how will the pace of development in the state increase?

