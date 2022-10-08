Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
What We Did Was In Public Interest: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said his and his supporters' actions three months ago were in the interest of the state's people.

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:10 pm

Speaking at an event organized by the Mrudung Dnyan Shikshan Santha at the temple town of Alandi near here, the chief minister was apparently referring to his rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

"There should be competition, but it should be in the interest of people. I do not want to compete to get benefits for myself. Hence, what we did three months ago was in the interest of people," said Shinde.

The Warkari sect (which worships Lord Vitthal) has always worked for the betterment of society, the CM said, adding that it can also create social awareness on various issues. 

"In this enervating world, whenever we spend some time remembering Lord Pandurang (Vitthal), it gives us a sense of satisfaction," Shinde said. 

He considered himself blessed when he (as chief minister) got the opportunity to perform the pooja of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, he said. 

"It was the greatest day of my life," Shinde said.

(Inputs from PTI)

