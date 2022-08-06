Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

What Is Happening With CUET Candidates Is Story Of Every Youth Of Country: Rahul Gandhi

Technical glitches marred the second day of the CUET-Undergraduate on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:12 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test (CUET), and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.

His attack came after technical glitches marred the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

Related stories

On Day 2, CUET-UG Postponed At 50 Centres Due To Technical Glitches

Glitches Hit Second Day Of CUET-UG, Students Claim Exam Cancelled At Many Centres

DU Academic Council Approves New UG Admission Process Based On CUET Scores

"New education policy of 'Amritkal': Before the exam 'discussion on the exam'. 'No paper, no discussion' during the exam. Future in darkness after the exam. What is happening with the students of #CUET is the story of every youth of the country today," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The dictatorship of 4 people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country," he also said. He, however, did not name the four people.

Technical glitches marred the second day of the CUET-Undergraduate on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to “administrative and logistical reasons”.

On Thursday, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. Candidates also seemed to be in panic as the agency did not issue the admit cards for Sunday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate Courses Central Universities Technical Glitches National Testing Agency (NTA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey