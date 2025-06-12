What Are Other Airlines Saying In The Wake Of The Gujarat Plane Crash

In the wake of the airplane crash in a residential neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry has placed all airport operations under the “highest alert”, with officials coordinating rescue efforts. Ahmedabad airport operations remain suspended.
As of now, no public statements from IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa, or Vistara regarding the Gujarat airplane crash. It is, however, standard practice for airlines to monitor government regulations closely, especially since flights from Ahmedabad airport.
In past incidents like hoax threats or emergency landings, airlines such as IndiGo and Akasa Air have said they “follow standard procedures” and coordinate with authorities to safeguard passengers.
Since Adani Group manages the Ahmedabad airport, its chairman Gautam Adani confirmed full cooperation with authorities, mobilisation of on-site resources, and a commitment to assisting families and rescue operations