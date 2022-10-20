Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
West Bengal Teacher Recruitment: SC Dismisses TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's Plea Against Arrest

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:26 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath refused to interfere with the ED arrest and junked the plea filed by Bhattacharya.

"The application is dismissed," the bench said.

The ED had arrested Bhattacharya on October 11 after night-long questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.

Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

He is the MLA from the Palashipara assembly constituency in Nadia district.

-With PTI Input

