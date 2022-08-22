Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Reports 195 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

West Bengal on Monday reported 195 fresh Covid-19 cases, 101 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 21,04,950, a health department bulletin said.

covid-19
covid-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:17 pm

West Bengal on Monday reported 195 fresh Covid-19 cases, 101 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 21,04,950, a health department bulletin said.

Four more Covid-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 21,445.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for the day is 3.18 percent as 195 infections were detected out of 6,137 samples tested, it said.

The state now has 3,635 active Covid-19 cases, while 20,79,870 people have recovered from the disease, including 447 in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Logs 591 New Covid-19 Cases

Delhi Sees 625 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 7 More Deaths

Gujarat Sees 169 Covid-19 Cases

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.81 percent.

Bengal on Sunday had reported 296 new cases and four deaths.

A total of 2,62,06,476 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, the bulletin added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National West Bengal 195 New Covid-19 Cases 4 Deaths Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Flood-hit Odisha Asks People Not To Underestimate Power Of Flowing Water

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier: All You Need To Know