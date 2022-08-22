West Bengal Reports 195 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

West Bengal on Monday reported 195 fresh Covid-19 cases, 101 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 21,04,950, a health department bulletin said.

Four more Covid-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 21,445.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for the day is 3.18 percent as 195 infections were detected out of 6,137 samples tested, it said.

The state now has 3,635 active Covid-19 cases, while 20,79,870 people have recovered from the disease, including 447 in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.81 percent.

Bengal on Sunday had reported 296 new cases and four deaths.

A total of 2,62,06,476 samples have been tested for COVID-19 to date, the bulletin added.

