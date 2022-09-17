West Bengal Logs 283 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

West Bengal logged 283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, eight more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,10,790, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,488 as one more person succumbed to the disease, it said. The positivity rate for the day was 3.71 per cent as 7,622 samples were tested during the day, the bulletin said.

Bengal now has 2,205 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,87,097 people have recovered from the disease including 185 during the day, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.88 per cent. On Friday the state had reported 275 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,64,21,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

-With PTI Input