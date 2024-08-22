West Bengal Feels SC’s Wrath For Mishandling Of RG Kar Hospital Rape And Murder Case

While in the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, had said he did not want an action done by “such an animal of a man” to be politicised, the SG had added that the Director General Police Kolkata (DG) Rajeev Kumar resign and a new person be appointed in his stead. “He is under the scanner for evidence tampering in the Sharada case as well,” said Mehta, referring to the 2019 allegations against Kumar in the scam that affected almost two million depositors. Mehta then had also said that he “would be okay with the WB Government appointing anyone else of their choosing.”