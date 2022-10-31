Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Home National

Watch: The Moment When Morbi Bridge Collapsed In Gujarat

The bridge after renovation was opened for the public only on October 26. However, the municipality says, the private trust didn’t take the required fitness certificate from the government before reopening it for the public.

Rescue operation after Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse
Rescue operation after Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 2:44 pm

At least 141 people have already lost their lives in the fatal collapse of the cable bridge over Macchu river at Morbi, Gujarat.

On Sunday evening when the people gathered to perform some rituals related to Chhath puja, the bridge got crumbled down.

Some reports have alleged that prior to the fatal incident some people shook and jumped on the bridge. The municipality commission has blamed the private trust who was responsible for renovating the bridge for not taking fitness clearance from the government before opening it up.

While several blame games will ensue and responsibilities of the authorities will be questioned, some tweeter accounts have posted the video of the moment when the bridge got collapsed. There is the fatal moment.

 

The video has also been taken up by NDTV and as per their reports they have verified it.

National Gujarat Bridge Collapse Morbi Bridge Bridge Collapse India
Visually told More

