Watch: The Moment When Morbi Bridge Collapsed In Gujarat

At least 141 people have already lost their lives in the fatal collapse of the cable bridge over Macchu river at Morbi, Gujarat.

On Sunday evening when the people gathered to perform some rituals related to Chhath puja, the bridge got crumbled down.

Some reports have alleged that prior to the fatal incident some people shook and jumped on the bridge. The municipality commission has blamed the private trust who was responsible for renovating the bridge for not taking fitness clearance from the government before opening it up.

While several blame games will ensue and responsibilities of the authorities will be questioned, some tweeter accounts have posted the video of the moment when the bridge got collapsed. There is the fatal moment.

Here is the authentic CCTV footage of the Morbi bridge collapse: NOT the old videos that are being made viral to blame the public. Yes, bridge is crowded but to blame crowds would be to shun responsibility for multiple level failures of those involved in ensuring safety. pic.twitter.com/6wVA0xddXl — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 31, 2022

The video has also been taken up by NDTV and as per their reports they have verified it.