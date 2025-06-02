Watch | Poonch Caught In The Cross Fire Between India-Pakistan

In Poonch, mortar shells rained without warning — striking markets, homes, and lives with brutal indifference. They didn’t ask who was Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. A labourer was shot dead just a few feet away, leaving behind six children. A 12-year-old collapsed in a stranger’s arms, drenched in blood. One shell tore through a roof, killing a young boy as his uncle watched, powerless. Elsewhere, shrapnel ripped through the walls of a decades-old seminary, scarring its classroom and killing a beloved teacher.