WATCH | Palestine Named Squad for World Cup 2026 Amid Gaza Losses

The Palestinian Football Association’s squad announcement for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Jordan and Iraq was not a typical reveal. It’s a poignant reflection of life in Gaza, interwoven with scenes of devastation.
Palestine has been recognized by FIFA since 1998, competing in three AFC Asian Cup tournaments but never reaching the World Cup. For a nation acknowledged as sovereign by over 75% of UN member states—yet held as a non-member observer at the UN due to U.S. opposition—football is a powerful symbol of identity and perseverance.
The Palestine Football Association has reported that as many as 408 athletes, including 270 soccer players, mostly children, as well as players and officials, have been killed in the conflict.
