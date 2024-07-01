Watch | Crocodile Spotted Strolling On Road After Heavy Rain In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

A huge crocodile was witnessed walking down a road in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri amid traffic on Sunday evening after heavy rain in the area.
The people on the road took a video of the reptile walking in Chinchnaka area of Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district and might have come out of Shiv or Vashishti rivers nearby.
It is said that several crocodiles live in the Shiva river.
Many onlookers also shot videos of the crocodile and shared it on social media.
According to NDTV report, Ratnagiri is famous for mugger crocodiles, which are one of three types of crocodiles found in India, alongside saltwater crocodiles and gharial crocodiles.
The water levels of Shiva river has increased due to incessant rain in the state over the last few days which might have been a reason for the reptile to move out of its habitat.
IMD has forecasted heavy rain to continue in the Maharashtrian coastal district till July 2.