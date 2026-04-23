War of Words In Nandigram As TMC, BJP Trade Charges During Polling

Allegations fly from both sides as voting begins under heavy security in key Bengal constituencies

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PTI
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Nandigram, which goes to polls on April 23
Nandigram, which goes to polls today, sees a visual contrast of BJP's Jai Shree Ram and TMC's Joy Bangla flags. Photo: File
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  • TMC accuses police of bias in Nandigram, seeks removal of officers over neutrality concerns

  • Suvendu Adhikari alleges ruling party-backed intimidation of voters, BJP rejects TMC’s claims

  • Polling underway for 152 seats across 16 districts with heightened security and close contests in focus

The TMC on Thursday accused the police of working in favour of the BJP in Nandigram, while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that goons backed by the ruling party were threatening people in the area as voting was underway in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, state minister Shashi Panja alleged that police personnel deployed in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were acting in favour of the BJP.

She said a TMC delegation met Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and lodged a formal complaint, seeking the removal of two police officers from poll duty.

"The presence of these officers is raising serious concerns about the neutrality in the polling process," she claimed.

The BJP rejected the allegations, with Adhikari alleging that "TMC-sheltered goons" were threatening voters.

"Murder accused Sheikh Sahabuddin is roaming in the area freely. He is visiting booths where Hindu voters are in the majority and threatening them. I am visiting those booths to reassure the voters," he told reporters before rushing to one of the booths.

"I am not here for Hindu-Muslim polarisation. I am here to fight criminals and stop them. The criminals here are TMC leaders belonging to a particular community," he alleged.

Polling for 152 seats across 16 districts began at 7 am amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Besides seeking a re-election from Nandigram, Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

The TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar, a former aide of Adhikari, in the seat.

Nandigram hit the national headlines during the 2021 assembly elections, when Adhikari defeated Banerjee in a high-stakes contest.

After casting his vote at Nandanayakbar Primary School in the morning, Adhikari hailed the arrangements made by the Election Commission.

"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said at that time.

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