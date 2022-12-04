Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Vote For Making Delhi Clean, Beautiful City: CM Kejriwal

Home National

Vote For Making Delhi Clean, Beautiful City: CM Kejriwal

I appeal all the Delhi citizen to do go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal at an event of Dilli ki Yogshala
Arvind Kejriwal urged people to vote for a neat and clean city Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 8:44 am

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD polls for 250 wards in the national capital started at 8 AM. "Today is voting for making a neat and clean and beautiful Delhi, voting for forming a corruption free government (establishment) at the municipal corporation.I appeal all the Delhi citizen to do go for voting to form an honest and performing government at the MCD," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Over 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to vote in the polls for which more than 13,000 polling booths have been set up across the city. Voting will conclude at 5:30 pm. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Vote Delhi Clean Beautiful City CM Kejriwal Appeal Citizen Honest Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI

Kalyani Group Promoter Pays Rs 3 Lakh To Settle Case With SEBI