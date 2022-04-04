Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Envoy To Nepal, To Be Next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Envoy To Nepal, To Be Next Foreign Secretary
Updated: 04 Apr 2022 6:11 pm

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the current Indian Ambassador to Nepal, was on Monday appointed as the country's next Foreign Secretary, according to a government order.

Kwatra would succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is retiring at the end of this month.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC, Beijing, and has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shringla on April 30, 2022, said the order .

Prior to his diplomatic posting to Nepal in 2020, Kwatra served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

With PTI inputs

