On Thursday evening, state authorities in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir will conduct coordinated mock drills aimed at evaluating civilian and emergency preparedness in regions bordering Pakistan. The exercise aims to prepare bordder areas that were most affected during the four-day military conflict that took place following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
The drills are designed to test the readiness of control rooms, air raid siren systems, civil defence units, and evacuation protocols. Civil defence personnel, including fire services, rescue teams, and depot managers, will participate in simulated emergency response scenarios. Residents in select districts have been advised to remain alert during the operations.
This follows Operation Abhyas, a nationwide preparedness drill overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 7. Hours after Abhyas concluded, India launched Operation Sindoor.
In the May exercise, air raid sirens were triggered in multiple locations, while civilians and students were instructed in basic civil defence techniques, including sheltering methods during aerial bombardment. That exercise spanned 250 sites across 33 states and union territories. According to officials, it was the largest coordinated mock drill since the 1971 war with Pakistan.
