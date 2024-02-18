National

Vice President Dhankhar To Visit Arunachal Pradesh On Feb 20

The vice president will attend the 38th Statehood Day celebration at Indira Gandhi Park here besides other official programmes, official sources said.

PTI
February 18, 2024

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Photo: PTI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on February 20 on a two-day maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhankhar will also attend the state award ceremony at Raj Bhawan on February 21.

Meanwhile, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an executive order has promulgated 144 CrPc within a radius of 500 metres around Raj Bhavan here from Saturday, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.

The order has prohibited the assembly or gathering of more than four persons. It, however, exempted government officials, security forces and invitees to the said programme.

The prohibitory order would remain in force till February 21.

