Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires

Uttarakhand's Himalayan ecosystem faces challenges such as the Kedarnath floods and the sinking of Joshimath. Over 1,000 forest fires this year have impacted more than 1,400 hectares, with Nainital, Almora, Pithoragarh, Pauri, and Uttarkashi being the worst-hit districts. Rapid development and urbanization are contributing factors.