Uttarakhand Police Arrested Alleged Mastermind Of Haldwani Violence Abdul Malik

Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind behind the February 8 violence in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Delhi on Saturday. The arrest comes in connection with a recent case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against Malik and five others related to the Haldwani incident. A total of 80 individuals have been arrested so far regarding the violence.
Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons accused of criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a deceased person's name for illegal land activities, according to Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena. The charges include hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead government departments and the court based on false affidavits. Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC have been applied.
Three FIRs were filed in connection with the Banbhoolpura incident, and the total number of arrests reached 78. A look-out notice has been issued against Malik and his son Abdul Moid, with their property in the town being attached. Malik, who constructed the illegal madrasa, had strongly opposed its demolition, leading to violent clashes on February 8.
The violence resulted from the demolition of the unauthorized madrasa, where locals threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police. The situation escalated, causing police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob later set on fire. Six rioters lost their lives, and over a hundred, including police personnel and media representatives, sustained injuries.