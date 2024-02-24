Uttarakhand Police Arrested Alleged Mastermind Of Haldwani Violence Abdul Malik

Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind behind the February 8 violence in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in Delhi on Saturday. The arrest comes in connection with a recent case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against Malik and five others related to the Haldwani incident. A total of 80 individuals have been arrested so far regarding the violence.

