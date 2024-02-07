Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes The First State To Do So

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated, "Today is an important day for Uttarakhand. We have passed a bill that people across the country have been demanding for a long time, and Uttarakhand is the first to pass it. I want to thank all the MLAs and the people of Uttarakhand who gave us a chance to come to power and eventually pass the bill." He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support.