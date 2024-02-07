Uttarakhand Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes The First State To Do So

Uttarakhand has become the first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), setting a precedent for other BJP-governed states. Echoing this development, Rajasthan has expressed its intent to present a UCC bill in the upcoming assembly session.
The Uniform Civil Code entails a standardised set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens, transcending religious boundaries in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, stated, "Today is an important day for Uttarakhand. We have passed a bill that people across the country have been demanding for a long time, and Uttarakhand is the first to pass it. I want to thank all the MLAs and the people of Uttarakhand who gave us a chance to come to power and eventually pass the bill." He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support.
Emphasising that the bill is not aimed at any particular group but for the collective benefit, especially women, Dhami clarified, "This bill was not passed against anyone. It will give the right to equality to everyone without any discrimination on matters like marriage, maintenance, inheritance, and divorce... It will mainly remove discrimination against women."
Despite the Opposition's call for sending the bill to a select committee in the assembly, it was introduced and is awaiting the Governor's consent. Upon approval, Uttarakhand will become the first state post-Independence to implement a common law governing marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged that his state will be the second to adopt this law.