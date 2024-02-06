There is a new provision in the draft saying that in the case of a husband's death, the widow will be eligible for inheritance. She will also be responsible for the upkeep of her elderly in-laws but if she remarries, the assets/ compensation will be reverted to her former husband's parents.

“We have legalised live-in relationships but it will be recognisable only if both the partners are of marriageable age. They have to get the relationship registered. It is punishable if mandatory conditions are not met. They will be required to inform their parents too. The children born out of this relationship will be legitimate and entitled to full rights of inheritance like those born out of marriages. The couples will also have the right to adopt,” the member said.