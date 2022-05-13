Friday, May 13, 2022
UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

A case has also been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against five people, including the accused Amir.

Representative image of rape. AP

Updated: 13 May 2022 8:34 pm

A 28-year-old government school teacher was allegedly raped by a man who recorded a video of the crime in a bid to pressure her to change her religion and marry him, police said on Friday.

A case has also been registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against five people, including the accused Amir, a police official said.

His mother, sister, brother and another relative are others named in the FIR registered on Thursday, the official said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that on May 4, while she was on her way home, the accused, who is from the same village as her, offered to drop her off. He then made her smell some substance after which she went unconscious and then he allegedly raped her, police said citing the FIR.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the woman has also alleged that Amir's family members were pressuring her to convert and get married to him.

The accused are absconding, the SP said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination, Kumar said.

