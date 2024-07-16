Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest

Four cops including an officer was suspended after a man who fled a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Manipuri was found dead on railway tracks. After the incident, the family members and relatives of the deceased man held protests while demanding punishment for the guilty.
Reportedly, one person identified as Anshu said to be 27-years-old was brought to the Manikpur police station on Sunday evening following a complaint that he was allegedly creating a ruckus in an inebriated state during a Muharram procession.
Later, reports said Anshu escaped from the police station minutes after he was taken into custody by police. A day later, Anshu’s body was found by the police on the railway tracks.
The police, reportedly declared it an unclaimed body and made the photos and videos of the deceased viral on social media for identification.
Later, the family members of the victim identified the body to be of Anshu and demanded that a case be registered against all police personnel of Manikpur station.
They also held a protest and blocked the roads of the town.
After facing flak, the police has registered a case as per the complaint given by the family members of the deceased.
“CCTV footage of the police station showed that Anshu was brought there on an e-rickshaw at 7 pm on Sunday. Within nine minutes, he was seen running out of the station,” reported India Today.
The report quoting a senior police official said the personnel at the police station made no immediate effort to try and find the youth and suspended four cops.
Reports said when the victim was brought to the police station, his arrival was not recorded in the general diary.