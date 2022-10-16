Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Uttar Pradesh CM Launches Projects Worth Around Rs 420 Crore In Etah

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 9:58 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched projects worth around Rs 420 core in the state’s Etah district and said upcoming thermal power plant and medical college there will give a boost to the area’s progress.

According to an official statement, while launching 255 development projects he said, "Bells manufactured in Etah's Jalesar are propagating the ideals of Sanatan Hinduism all over the world. Today, the region is known for development and not mafias."

"The upcoming thermal power plant and the medical college will give a new identity to the development of the district," he added.  

He also distributed tablets and smartphones among the youth and inspected the Jawahar thermal project in the district.  The first unit of the thermal plant is expected to get operational by March 2023 and the second one will get operational by June.  

"The thermal power plant at a cost of about Rs 12,300 crore will boost electricity generation. The plant will generate employment opportunities for the youth," he said. He directed officials to open a skill development centre in Etah to make the youth in the region employable and ensure the availability of smart classes in schools.  

The same Etah that dreamt of having a medical college will soon have its own medical college providing better health care services to people in the district, he said. "Today, the government is working with a development-oriented approach by eliminating the mafias who act as termites when it comes to development," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

