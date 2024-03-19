Uttar Pradesh: Agri-stack Scheme Promises Loan To Farmers In 10-15 Minutes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated a pioneering project in Farrukhabad, marking the state's first district to kickstart the innovative Agri-stack scheme.
The scheme, unveiled during the CM's visit to the district, promises farmers quick access to loans within 10 to 15 minutes.
Under the Agri-stack scheme, farmers will benefit from hassle-free loan facilities facilitated through the Kisan Credit Card.
Farrukhabad, among the state's select districts, was chosen as the pilot site for this initiative. Furthermore, the government is actively developing a farmer registry as part of the Agri-stack scheme.
A key feature of the scheme is the integration of e-KYC processes via a mobile application. The initiative primarily focuses on two essential tasks carried out through the app. Firstly, land verification, and secondly, obtaining consent for e-KYC and Aadhaar authentication.
Each village has been assigned a dedicated team comprising an accountant and an agriculture department employee to oversee these operations.
In Farrukhabad alone, significant progress has been made, with Bhulekh verification completed for approximately 2.5 lakh out of 5 lakh farmers. Additionally, technical assistants from the agriculture department have successfully conducted online e-KYC and secured consent from 1.9 lakh farmers.
Presently, the issuance of Kisan Credit Cards to farmers is streamlined, with the entire process taking a mere 15 minutes. These cards seamlessly integrate 13 government credit-linked schemes onto a single platform, with KCC being one of them.