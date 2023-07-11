Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Meets Home Minister Amit Shah

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and security domains.

Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Meets Home Minister Amit Shah Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 7:46 pm

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking, and security domains.
    
Garcetti, the 26th United States Ambassador to India, arrived in India in April and presented his credential to the President on May 11.
    
"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met @USAmbIndia, Eric Garcetti today. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking, and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM @narendramodi Ji's recent visit to the USA," Shah's office tweeted.
     
The US envoy met the home minister at the latter's office in the North Block.

National
