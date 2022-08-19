Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Urban Forests: Chhattisgarh CM Dedicates Plantation Drive At 'Krishna Kunj' Sites

PTI Photo

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 4:44 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday dedicated a plantation drive in urban forests called 'Krishna Kunj' set up in 162 spots in the state on the occasion of Janmashtami, an official said.

He planted a 'kadamba' (burflower tree) in a 'Krishna Kunj' located in Telibandha area here and offered gram and jaggery to a cow on the occasion.

The CM also asked the collector to get a liquor shop situated nearby shifted to another location, the official said.

"These urban forests in 162 spots will have trees like banyan, pipal, mangoes, mulberry sitaphal, guava etc. The Krishna Kunj initiative will help people save their cultural heritage and help arrest deforestation in urban areas," the CM said.

Lord Krishna was a 'karmawadi' who lived what he preached, the CM added.

-With PTI Input

