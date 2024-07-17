UP BJP President Meets PM Modi Amid Overhaul Buzz; Rift Deepens Between Yogi And Maurya

Amid the chaotic political scenario in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, the president of the BJP state unit Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday jeld a meting with PM Narendra Modi amid an overhaul buzz. As per reports, it is known that Chaudhary took the responsibility for the party's poll debacle and offered to step down during the meeting in Delhi today.
There have been several speculations that the state BJP unit is keen to have an OBC leader as its state chief as it preps recuperation from the poll setback and prepare for the 2027 assembly polls.
On Tuesday, both Chaudhary and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya separately held meetings with BJP national president J P Nadda amid signs of dissent within the party in the state
The Yogi Adityanath-Keshav Maurya rift
What further fueled the known differences between Deputy CM Maurya and CM Adityanath was his recent comment at a state party meeting that "organisation is always bigger than government and no one can be bigger than the organisation."
Maurya's controversial remark came in presence of Adtyanath and Nadda, while the chief minister blamed "over-confidence" for the electoral reversed in the state and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign.
The deputy chief minister further stirred the pot on Wednesday by posting his "organisation is bigger than government..." comments from his office's handle.
However, Adityanath is seen by his supporters as a popular chief minister who has aggressively pursued the party's Hindutva agenda and maintained a firm grip on law and order.
A senior party leader acknowledged that comments from several leaders in the state have dented its image of a disciplined party but added that it was also expected as they needed to vent out their feelings after suffering a defeat which few saw coming.