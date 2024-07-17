National

UP BJP President Meets PM Modi Amid Overhaul Buzz; Rift Deepens Between Yogi And Maurya

There have been several speculations that the state BJP unit is keen to have an OBC leader as its state chief as it preps recuperation from the poll setback and prepare for the 2027 assembly polls.

UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the chaotic political scenario in the key state of Uttar Pradesh, the president of the BJP state unit Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday jeld a meting with PM Narendra Modi amid an overhaul buzz. As per reports, it is known that Chaudhary took the responsibility for the party's poll debacle and offered to step down during the meeting in Delhi today.

There have been several speculations that the state BJP unit is keen to have an OBC leader as its state chief as it preps recuperation from the poll setback and prepare for the 2027 assembly polls.

(L-R) | Keshav Prasad Maurya, JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath | - X/@BJP4UP
All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

On Tuesday, both Chaudhary and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya separately held meetings with BJP national president J P Nadda amid signs of dissent within the party in the state

The Yogi Adityanath-Keshav Maurya rift

What further fueled the known differences between Deputy CM Maurya and CM Adityanath was his recent comment at a state party meeting that "organisation is always bigger than government and no one can be bigger than the organisation."

Maurya's controversial remark came in presence of Adtyanath and Nadda, while the chief minister blamed "over-confidence" for the electoral reversed in the state and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a PC on Wednesday, July 17 - X/@samajwadiparty
Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Govt 'Unstable' Amid Rumours Of Yogi-KP Maurya Rift

BY Outlook Web Desk

The deputy chief minister further stirred the pot on Wednesday by posting his "organisation is bigger than government..." comments from his office's handle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | - PTI
Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, Adityanath is seen by his supporters as a popular chief minister who has aggressively pursued the party's Hindutva agenda and maintained a firm grip on law and order.

A senior party leader acknowledged that comments from several leaders in the state have dented its image of a disciplined party but added that it was also expected as they needed to vent out their feelings after suffering a defeat which few saw coming.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Rises To Sixth; Ruturaj Gaikwad Drops To Eighth
  2. Nepal Among Six Emerging Nations To Get ICC Development Awards For Pioneering Initiatives
  3. MI New York Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Namibia Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: When, Where To Watch
  5. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
Football News
  1. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  2. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  3. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  4. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  5. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  2. Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Comes Out With ‘Ladka Bhau’ Scheme For Unemployed Youth
  3. CBSE Biannual Exams: Edu Board Brainstorms Over 'When' And 'How' | Details Inside
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: After Civic Notice, Unauthorized Structure Cleared Near Family Residence In Pune
  5. Mumbai: First Underground Metro Line To Start From July 24
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics