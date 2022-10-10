Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Rape Survivor Set Ablaze By Accused’s Family; 1 Held

On Monday, a 15-year-old girl, pregnant after she was raped three months back, was allegedly set on fire by the mother and sister of the accused, police said.

UP: Rape Survivor Set Ablaze By Accused’s Family; 1 Held
UP: Rape Survivor Set Ablaze By Accused’s Family; 1 Held AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:45 pm

A 15-year-old girl, pregnant after she was raped three months back, was allegedly set on fire by the mother and sister of the accused, police said on Monday. 

After learning about the pregnancy, the mother-daughter duo took the minor to their house on the pretext of getting her married to the accused. However, later on, Saturday night, they poured kerosene on the girl and set her ablaze, they said. 

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said the neighbours rescued the minor and rushed her to a hospital with critical burn injuries.

She was later referred to Saifai Medical College and her condition is stated to be critical, he said.

According to police, on Thursday the girl’s mother discovered her daughter's pregnancy after she took her to a doctor for a check-up following a stomach ache. 

A case was registered against the 25-year-old accused of rape and his mother and sister have been charged with an attempt to murder, he said.

The mother of the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the youth and his sister.

The SP said all possible help is being given to the victim for her treatment.

Related stories

Dalit Woman Gangraped In Ajmer; Was Held Captive For Days

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

11-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Seniors In Delhi School, DCW Takes Cognisance

Tags

National Rape Rape Case Uttar Pradesh Family Pregnancy Treatment Saifai Medical College Critical
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here