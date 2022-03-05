Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Polls: Zonal Magistrate For Elections In Kairana Seat Suspended For Negligence

The Election Commission has suspended an official deployed as a zonal magistrate for elections in the Kairana Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh for negligence in duty.

UP Polls: Zonal Magistrate For Elections In Kairana Seat Suspended For Negligence
UP Assembly Elections 2022: Campaign for last phase PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 11:46 am

The Election Commission has suspended an official deployed as a zonal magistrate for elections in the Kairana Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh for negligence in duty, officials said on Saturday.

Voting for the Kairana Assembly seat in Shamli district was held on February 10 in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Related stories

Polling Underway In 22 Assembly Seats In Manipur, 11.4% Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

Polling Begins For 22 Seats In Second Phase Of Manipur Assembly Elections

 UP Polls: FIR Lodged Against Abbas Ansari For Breaking Election Code & Criminal Intimidation

On the directives of the Election Commission, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Narender Pratap Singh, who was deputed as zonal magistrate in the Kairana constituency, has been suspended, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The district authorities had recommended action against the official based on a complaint stating EVM machines were found unattended in his vehicle after polling in the constituency.

The complaint was lodged by the Samajwadi Party. A policeman and a home guard have already suspended in this connection.

Tags

National Election Commission Of India (ECI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections Assembly Polls UP Polls Election Campaign Elections: Voting Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. Assembly Seats Uttar Pradesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast