Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
UP Polls: Notice To BJP Office-Bearer For Model Code Violation

BJP Flag (Representational Image) - Outlook/File Photo

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:25 am

An office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was issued a notice on Tuesday for breaching model code of conduct with a communal social media post, according to an official order. The notice was issued to Anand Chaudhary, the publicity head of the BJP in Bulandshahr Assembly area, by the office of the deputy district collector, who is also the returning officer of the constituency.

"A post has been made by you on social media in favour of BJP candidate Pradeep Chaudhary.… The facts mentioned by you in the post do not conform to model code of conduct and are a violation of the model code of conduct," the notice stated, mentioning a line targeted at a minority community. The publicist has been asked to respond to the notice within two days of receiving it as to what were the conditions that led to the violation of the poll code and why action should not be taken against it.

"If your response is not received within the stipulated time period, it would be considered that you do not have anything to say and further action would be taken accordingly and you will be responsible for it," the notice stated.

The Bulandshahr Assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Usha Sirohi. She had won the bypolls to the seat in November 2020 after the death of her husband Virendra Singh Sirohi, who had won the constituency in the 2017 polls. Bulandshahr goes to polls on February 10 and election results will be announced on March 10. 

With PTI Inputs

National UP Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections BJP Uttar Pradesh Code Of Conduct
