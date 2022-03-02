Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
UP Polls: EC Orders Re-Polling At Handia Assembly Polling Station In Prayagraj

Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ajay Kumar Shukla said in a statement that the re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

UP Polls: EC Orders Re-Polling At Handia Assembly Polling Station In Prayagraj
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 9:23 am

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at the Manikpur primary school polling station of Handia Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Thursday (March 3), Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ajay Kumar Shukla said in a statement.

The commission has ordered re-polling at polling station number 311, Manikpur Handiya primary school, where polling was held on Sunday, the statement said.

The decision was taken after certain important documents went missing from the polling station after the conclusion of polling, it added.

