Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
UP Govt Withdraws Covid Restrictions; Swimming Pool, Anganwadi Centres To Reopen

The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 6:12 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed COVID-19-related restrictions on various activities following a significant improvement in the pandemic situation, an official said.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.

Though many activities had been allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions, Awasthi said.

For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated. The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

With PTI Inputs

National COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid-19 Cases Covid Protocols Covid-19 India Pandemic Restrictions Pandemic Social Distancing Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
