UP Govt Allocates Rs 1,000Cr For Free Sweaters, Schools Bags To Classes 1-8 Students

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday proposed Rs 1,000 crore for providing free sweaters, shoes and bags to around 2 crore school children of classes 1 to 8 and another Rs 1,000 crore for the makeover of government primary schools.

Presenting the state budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said a sum of Rs 650 crore has been allocated for providing free sweaters, shoes and socks and Rs 350 crore for school bags for over 2 crore students studying in class 1 to 8 in government schools.