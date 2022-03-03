UP Elections: I Am Not Inclined Towards Any Party, Says BSP Supremo Mayawati

With just one phase of polling left in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, leaders of all parties across the state have taken to the streets for the last leg of public appearances. Addressing a rally of energetic supporters in Banaras Gramin constituency, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took on both the BJP and Samajwadi Party. She said none of these parties has done anything for the poor and the oppressed. In a rare meeting with a group of journalists after the rally Mayawati claimed the BSP is coming to power in UP in this election with a clear majority.

When asked why she has not been campaigning much, she said that's not true. "I have my own style of fighting elections. This is how I have campaigned all these years. In my first meeting in Agra, I had told the nation what I had to say. We don't copy others. We have a way of fighting elections. I don't do roadshows, I don't go on the streets. Shri Kanshi Ram has created the party on a cadre basis. In fact, now others are copying our style," she said.

When asked if she was tilting towards the BJP, she said a definite no. "This is said by the opposition parties, especially by the Samajwadi Party because their situation is so bad. When I went to Western UP, there are certain areas where the Muslim population is quite high. But they have not given tickets to Muslim candidates. They are very angry with them. We have given tickets to all castes, we are the only party to give maximum seats to the backward castes, but have given tickets to upper castes and Muslims where there are deserving."

When asked why she never attacks the BJP in her speeches, she refuted the charge. "I only speak about the policies in my speeches. I never attack anyone personally, whether it Congress or SP. I just said in my speech here that this government is runnig bulldozers and hammer on the people," she says.