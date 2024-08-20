UP Court Orders Arrest Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh In 23-Year-Old Case

A court in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a case that dates 23 years back. The court has also asked the police to produce him before it on August 28.
A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others on August 13 and the hearing was scheduled today.
None of the accused appeared before the court.
"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer told PTI.
Sanjay Singh was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing Delhi Excise Policy Case but was released six months later.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is also currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the same liquor policy case while another party leader Manish Sisodia was recently released after 18 months of incarceration.