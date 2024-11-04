National

UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau

The stage is set in Sisamau (Kanpur) as Samajwadi Party’s Naseem Solanki takes on BJP’s Suresh Awasthi and other candidates in a heated contest. Naseem Solanki is contesting on the seat previously held by her husband Irfan Solanki who was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a 2022 arson case. Entering the political arena for the first time, Naseem Solanki describes this election as a fight to prove her husband’s “innocence”.