National

UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau

The stage is set in Sisamau (Kanpur) as Samajwadi Party’s Naseem Solanki takes on BJP’s Suresh Awasthi and other candidates in a heated contest. Naseem Solanki is contesting on the seat previously held by her husband Irfan Solanki who was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a 2022 arson case. Entering the political arena for the first time, Naseem Solanki describes this election as a fight to prove her husband’s “innocence”.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Former Cricketers Weigh In On Ranji Trophy 'Intent' Debate
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Aussies Recover From Middle-order Collapse To Win
  3. Window For WPL, New T20 Champions League - Breaking Down ICC's Fresh Future Tours Programme
  4. AUS Vs PAK: Aussies Secure 71st Win Against Pakistan, Check India's Record Against Their Arch-Rivals
  5. Shami's Comeback Plans Derailed Again; Expected Ranji Trophy Appearance Thwarted
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Visitors Strike Thrice Within 25 Minutes - JFC 0-3 CFC
  2. Napoli 0-3 Atalanta, Serie A: Gasperini Plays Down Scudetto Talk Despite Dominating Win
  3. Inter 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Inzaghi Seeks Improvements Ahead Of Arsenal, Napoli Clashes
  4. Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce, Super Lig: Mourinho Questions Turkey Move, Slams VAR - Watch
  5. Dani Olmo Bags Brace In Barcelona's 3-1 Victory Over Espanyol, Extending League Lead - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  2. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  3. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
  4. Canada Temple Attack: India Raises Concern Over Safety Of Indian Nationals, Calls On Trudeau Govt For Action
  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  2. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
  3. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  5. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs