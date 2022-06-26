Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
UP Bypolls: BJP Leading In Both Rampur, Azamgarh

BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has taken a lead of 6,775 votes over SP's Dharmendra Yadav. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. 

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:59 pm

After an initial lead, Samajwadi Party is now trailing on both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats, counting for which began Sunday morning. A close contest is being witnessed between the Samajwadi Party and BJP on both the seats.

According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, who was earlier leading, is now trailing by 5,381 votes in Rampur behind his nearest rival, Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' has taken a lead of 6,775 votes over SP's Dharmendra Yadav. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh. 

While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner. Both seats were held by the SP in 2019 polls. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

