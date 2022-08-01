Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Union Home Minister To Visit To Odisha On August 8 To Attend Odisha Daily's 75th Anniversary Program: Dharmendra Pradhan

undefined
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:14 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on August 8 and attend a function marking 75th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’, founded by noted freedom fighter and former chief minister Harekrushna Mahatab, central minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan, during the day, presided over a meeting at Cuttack, which was held to review the preparations being made ahead of Shah’s visit.  He also visited Indoor Stadium, where the programme is scheduled to be held, to take stock of the arrangements.

“Prajatantra’s 75th anniversary coincides with the country’s 75th year of Independence. This year, a daughter of Odisha has become the President of India. Shah’s visit to Odisha at this juncture is significant,” the Union education minister said.

Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, who had been sidelined by the BJD over differences with the party leadership, is the present editor of the daily. Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to the state, paid homage to revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birth place Janakinath Bhavan in Cuttack.

“Janakinath Bhawan, Netaji’s birth place, which has now been converted into a museum, is nothing less than a pilgrimage site. I am fortunate to have visited this sacred place again today to pay homage to a great son of India, a national hero and an epitome of courage and sacrifice,” Pradhan said.

Netaji will always be revered for his inspiring leadership skills, nationalism and clear goals for India’s independence, he stated. Earlier in the day, Pradhan took part in 'Tiranga Padyatra' in Dhenkanal as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.  

(With PTI Inputs)

