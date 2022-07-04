Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision on restoration would be taken after a review, said Udaipur District Collector.

undefined
Relaxation in curfew in Udaipur PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 10:48 am

Curfew in Udaipur was relaxed for 12 hours on Monday as situation returns to normal following communal tensions in the aftermath of a murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the city by two men, who filmed the crime and confessed to it in a separate video.

However, mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review, District Collector Tara Chand Meena said.

He said, "A relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal."

The curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur after Kanhaiya Lal's murder. He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who have been arrested. Two others named Mohsin and Asif were arrested for conspiring Lal's murder and carrying out a recce of his shop. They were on Saturday sent to 10-day police custody.

Related stories

Thousands Participate In Demonstration Against Tailor’s Murder; Curfew Relaxed In Udaipur

Udaipur Tailor’s Killing: Security Agencies To Conduct IPDR Analysis Of Accused Phones

NIA Court Sends Udaipur Killing Accused to 10-Day Police Custody, Lawyers Assault Accused

Riaz and Ghouse in a video released after the killing said they killed Kanhaiya Lal in response to disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Udaipur Rajasthan Police National Investigation Agency (NIA) Udaipur Killing  Kanhaiya Lal Internet Shutdown Curfew Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum