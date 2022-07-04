Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Curfew in Udaipur was relaxed for 12 hours on Monday as situation returns to normal following communal tensions in the aftermath of a murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the city by two men, who filmed the crime and confessed to it in a separate video.

However, mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review, District Collector Tara Chand Meena said.

He said, "A relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal."

The curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur after Kanhaiya Lal's murder. He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who have been arrested. Two others named Mohsin and Asif were arrested for conspiring Lal's murder and carrying out a recce of his shop. They were on Saturday sent to 10-day police custody.

Riaz and Ghouse in a video released after the killing said they killed Kanhaiya Lal in response to disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(With PTI inputs)