Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Two Labourers Killed In Accidents At SBUT Construction Site In Mumbai

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) is carrying out the metropolis largest cluster redevelopment project spread over 16.5 acres in Bhendi Bazaar.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 2:39 pm

 Two labourers were killed in separate accidents at the construction site of SBUT cluster project in the Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Both accidents occurred on Monday afternoon and cases of accidental death have been registered in both the incidents, an official said. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) is carrying out the metropolis' largest cluster redevelopment project spread over 16.5 acres in Bhendi Bazaar.

The first accident took place near Raudat Tahira Dargah in Bohri Mohalla around 2 pm in which two labourers fell with a lift after its cable snapped, he said. One of the labourers, Sayyad Ali Mohammed Abdul died (22), died during the treatment at the state-run J J Hospital while Karimul alias Vipul Khan is undergoing treatment. In the second accident that took place at the same spot around 4.45 pm, 15 kg of metal being lifted by a crane fell on a 25-year-old labourer, he said. The injured labourer, Kismat Riyazul Shaikh was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment.  Accidental death reports have been registered at J J Marg police station as of now and if anyone is found responsible for the accidents after investigation, FIRs will be registered against the concern persons, the official added. 

