Two 'hybrid' terrorists arrested in Kashmir

Security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have arrested two 'hybrid terrorists' linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in the Sopore area of Baramulla district, officials said on Friday. The terrorists were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, CRPF, and Army at Gurseer in the Sopore area late on Thursday night, the officials said.



They said incriminating material, arms, and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. Giving details of the arrest, a police spokesman said security forces intercepted two persons coming from Darpora-Delina towards Seer who tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended. "The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul (resident of Shopian) and Muzamil Rashid Mir (resident of Pulwama). Two pistols, two magazines, and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession," the spokesman said.



He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of the LeT and were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians including outside laborers.



'Hybrid terrorist' is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life. They are activated by the handlers on a need basis, a tactic that helps them to evade the radar of security forces for a little longer than those who join the ranks full time.