National

Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh

The arrest was made in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

PTI
Two Arrested for Possession of Over Rs 13 Lakh in Mephedrone Drugs (Representational Image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly carrying mephedrone drug worth Rs 13.15 lakh in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The arrest was made in the wee hours of Wednesday, he said.

"The duo was spotted moving suspiciously near the Kopri Signal around 1.45 am when the personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police were patrolling. They frisked the two persons and found them to be possessing 131.50 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 13,15,000," the official of the APMC police station said.

A case was registered against the duo, identified as Jitendra Vaijyanath Gupta (48), a scrap dealer, and Bupendra Hirachand Khandelwal (41), a real estate agent from Kharghar, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car And Truck In Jaipur
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  3. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  4. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  5. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
Entertainment News
  1. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  2. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  3. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  5. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
Sports News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Non-Tournament Cities In Contention For Training Camps
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka