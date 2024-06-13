National

Two Employees Of Chartered Accountant Robbed Of Rs 50 Lakh In Delhi

The victims, Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi were going towards Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after collecting money from someone in west Delhi.

Ghaziabad-based chartered accountants robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint. |
info_icon

Two employees of a Ghaziabad-based chartered accountant were robbed of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pandav Nagar, a few metres away from the temple, in the afternoon, a police officer said.

The victims, Mohit Sharma and Arun Tyagi were going towards Ghaziabad on a motorcycle after collecting money from someone in west Delhi.

As they were about to get on the National Highway-9 near the temple -- a prominent city landmark that sees high footfalls -- four men on two motorcycles directed the duo to stop while brandishing guns.

As Sharma and Tyagi attempted to escape, the robbers hit them with their bikes resulting in them falling down on the road. In the melee, one of the accused also fell down after losing his balance.

The other three snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot leaving the fourth robber behind who was caught by some passersby and commuters and handed over to police.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: SC To Hear Petitions To Cancel NEET 2024; All Gates Of Puri Jagannath Temple Reopened
  2. J&K Terror Attacks: 4 Incidents In 3 Days, 2 In 24 Hours; Sketch Of Suspects Released | Key Points
  3. Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Shah, Chirag Paswan & Others Present | In Pics
  4. Jharkhand: Severe Heatwave Continues, Daltonganj Sizzles At 45.6 Deg C
  5. No Respite From Searing Heat In UP; Kanpur Sizzles At 47.5 Deg C
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
  2. James Beard Awards: Full Winners List Of The Coveted Awards – View Pics
  3. Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months Of Marriage
  4. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  5. Biopic On Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Announced
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympics: Lionel Messi Opts Out Of Argentina Squad, Citing Post-Copa America Fatigue
  2. Grand Prix: Lovlina Borgohain Wins The Opening Round
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: WI On Top; NZ Wobbling In 150-Run Chase
  5. ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Bhowneesh Mendiratta In Running For Final Berth
World News
  1. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire; PM Announces Ex-Gratia For Families | What We Know
  4. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
  5. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka